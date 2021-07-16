Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Friday's weather forecast

All News 09:00 July 16, 2021

SEOUL, July 16 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Friday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 32/25 Heavy Rain 60

Incheon 31/25 Heavy Rain 60

Suwon 33/25 Heavy Rain 60

Cheongju 33/25 Heavy Rain 60

Daejeon 33/25 Heavy Rain 60

Chuncheon 35/24 Heavy Rain 80

Gangneung 30/24 Sunny 20

Jeonju 32/24 Sunny 70

Gwangju 32/24 Heavy Rain 70

Jeju 31/26 Heavy Rain 60

Daegu 32/24 Heavy Rain 60

Busan 30/24 Rain 10

