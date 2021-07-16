4 more newly enlisted soldiers at boot camp test positive for virus
SEOUL, July 16 (Yonhap) -- Four more newly enlisted soldiers at an Army boot camp have tested positive for the new coronavirus, bringing the total number of infections recently reported at the base to 117.
The enlistees at the Korea Army Training Center in the central city of Nonsan were confirmed to have contracted COVID-19 while in quarantine following the mass infection outbreak at the base last week, according to the ministry.
The Army also reported four additional infections from the southwestern city of Iksan, the southeastern city of Busan, the northwestern border town of Yeoncheon and Dongducheon, north of Seoul.
The latest cases raised the total number of infections reported among the military population to 1,182.
Separately, the military is conducting coronavirus tests on some 300 members of the Cheonghae Unit on anti-piracy missions off the coast of Africa after six of them were found to be infected with the virus.
The infections are not included in the ministry's daily count as they are not considered domestic cases to be monitored by the health authorities.
According to the ministry, 371,343 troops in their 20s, or 94 percent of the age group, had received their second doses of Pfizer's coronavirus vaccine as of Thursday.
scaaet@yna.co.kr
(END)
