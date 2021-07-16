(LEAD) Budget carrier Air Premia wins gov't approval for operations
(ATTN: ADDS photo and company comment in 4th para)
SEOUL, July 16 (Yonhap) -- Budget carrier Air Premia Co. has obtained government approval for its operations amid the extended COVID-19 pandemic, the transport ministry said Friday.
The ministry issued an air operator certificate (AOC) to Air Premia to allow it to use aircraft for commercial purposes.
"Air Premia needs to report its routes to the aviation authority before it begins flight services," a ministry official said.
Air Premia plans to start services on mid-and long-haul routes initially with a 309-seat B787-9 passenger jet, a company spokeswoman said, adding it will later decide flight schedules, depending on the pandemic conditions.
South Korea has two full-service carriers -- Korean Air Lines Co. and Asiana Airlines Inc. -- and 10 low-cost carriers -- Jeju Air, Jin Air, Air Busan Co., Air Seoul Inc., Eastar Jet, T'way, Fly Gangwon, Air Premia, and Air Incheon Co.
Air Incheon is a cargo-focused carrier, and the nine other low-cost ones are passenger carriers.
