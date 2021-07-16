8 K League matches postponed due to COVID-19
By Yoo Jee-ho
SEOUL, July 16 (Yonhap) -- Eight matches in the top South Korean football league have been canceled due to a rising number of coronavirus infections across the circuit.
The Korea Professional Football League (K League) announced Friday that eight matches scheduled for July in the first-tier K League 1 will be contested at a later date to guard against the further spread of COVID-19.
Four clubs -- Seongnam FC, Jeju United, Daegu FC and Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors -- have reported 18 positive COVID-19 cases so far.
The eight rescheduled matches are Incheon United-Seongnam FC (July 20), Ulsan Hyundai FC-Daegu FC (July 21), Jeonbuk-Pohang Steelers (July 21), Jeonbuk-Gwangju FC (July 24), Seongnam-Daegu (July 24), Pohang-Seongnam (July 28), FC Seoul-Jeonbuk (July 28) and Suwon FC-Jeonbuk (July 31).
Seongnam have had 15 cases themselves, with nine players and six staffers having tested positive. Jeonbuk and Daegu have had a coach and a player diagnosed with COVID-19 after returning from Tashkent for group matches at the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Champions League.
jeeho@yna.co.kr
(END)
