(2nd LD) U.S. Deputy Secretary Sherman to visit S. Korea next week
SEOUL/WASHINGTON -- U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman will visit South Korea next week for talks on various issues that will include climate change and the COVID-19 pandemic, the State Department said Thursday.
Sherman will first head to Japan, where she will be joined by her Japanese and South Korean counterparts for three-way talks, according to the department.
(Yonhap Feature) Young S. Koreans archive old apartments amid nationwide craze for new residences
SEOUL -- Every weekend, mechanical engineer Choi Jong-eon packs his Sony camera and heads out to take photos of decades-old apartments in Seoul.
Choi, 31, is among a growing number of South Koreans looking at the old, often neglected apartments with new perspectives -- as a subject worth attention and documentation.
Remains of another Korean War soldier identified
SEOUL -- The remains of a soldier killed in the 1950-53 Korean War have been identified through DNA analysis, five years after they were recovered from a former battle site, the defense ministry said Friday.
The identification of the remains of Sfc. Park Boo-keun was possible as his 82-year-old younger sister registered her DNA sample with the government, according to the ministry.
(LEAD) Flare-up in COVID-19 cases ups economic uncertainty: ministry
SEOUL -- The South Korean economy is on a recovery track, but a recent flare-up in COVID-19 cases could heighten uncertainty over an improvement in domestic demand, the finance ministry said Friday.
In its monthly economic assessment report, the ministry said the country's exports remain robust and domestic demand showed signs of improvements while the job market is recovering from slumps.
(LEAD) S. Korea to bring home all members of virus-hit Cheonghae unit by aerial tankers
SEOUL -- South Korea is preparing to send aerial tankers to Africa to bring home all members of a naval unit on an anti-piracy mission amid fears of a mass COVID-19 infection on their destroyer following recent confirmed cases, officials said Friday.
On Thursday, the defense ministry said six service members of the 34th contingent of the Cheonghae Unit aboard the Munmu the Great tested positive for the new coronavirus and around 80 out of about 300 personnel showed symptoms consistent with the virus.
(2nd LD) New cases tick down to 1,500s, nationwide resurgence still worrisome
SEOUL -- South Korea's daily new coronavirus cases fell slightly to the 1,500s on Friday, but new infections are highly likely to increase as summer vacation season nears amid a pileup of cases in the greater Seoul area and other regions.
The country added 1,536 new COVID-19 cases, including 1,476 local infections, raising the total caseload to 175,046, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA).
BOK set to begin normalization to ease side effects of low rates: chief
SEOUL -- The Bank of Korea (BOK) is preparing to begin normalizing its pandemic-era easing of monetary policy as it seeks to ease side effects of low interest rates, BOK Gov. Lee Ju-yeol said Friday.
The remarks came a day after Lee strongly hinted it may conduct its first post-pandemic rate hike by the end of this year, despite a recent spike in COVID-19 infections.
(LEAD) Budget carrier Air Premia wins gov't approval for operations
SEOUL -- Budget carrier Air Premia Co. has obtained government approval for its operations amid the extended COVID-19 pandemic, the transport ministry said Friday.
The ministry issued an air operator certificate (AOC) to Air Premia to allow it to use aircraft for commercial purposes.
8 K League matches postponed due to COVID-19
SEOUL -- Eight matches in the top South Korean football league have been canceled due to a rising number of coronavirus infections across the circuit.
The Korea Professional Football League (K League) announced Friday that eight matches scheduled for July in the first-tier K League 1 will be contested at a later date to guard against the further spread of COVID-19.
