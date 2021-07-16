Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Key developments on North Korea this week

All News 16:00 July 16, 2021

SEOUL, July 16 (Yonhap) -- The following are key developments regarding North Korea this week.

------
July 11 -- Kim and Xi highlight strong relations on treaty-signing anniversary

12 -- N.K. foreign ministry accuses U.S. of using humanitarian aid for 'sinister purpose'

-- N. Korea continues to exploit own people, divert resources to weapons programs: State Dept.

13 -- N. Korea reports no coronavirus cases: WHO report
(END)

