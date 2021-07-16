Summary of external news of North Korea this week
SEOUL, July 16 (Yonhap) -- The following is a summary of external news of North Korea this week.
N. Korea rejects AstraZeneca's coronavirus vaccine: think tank
SEOUL, July 9 (Yonhap) -- North Korea has rejected AstraZeneca's coronavirus vaccine that was to be delivered through the COVAX facility due to concerns about potential side effects, and appears instead to be reaching out to Moscow for Russian-made vaccines, a state-run think tank said Friday.
The North also appears to be reluctant to receive Chinese-made vaccines as it does not trust their efficacy and safety, according to the Institute for National Security Strategy (INSS) associated with the National Intelligence Agency.
"As North Korea has rejected the vaccines planned to be supplied through COVAX due to worries over side effects of the AstraZeneca vaccine, it has explored possibilities of securing alternatives drugs," the INSS said in a report.
N. Korea continues to exploit own people, divert resources to weapons programs: State Dept.
WASHINGTON, July 12 (Yonhap) -- North Korea continues to exploit its own people by diverting their much needed resources to build weapons of mass destruction, a State Department spokesperson said Monday.
The remarks come in response to North Korea's recent accusation that the U.S. is using its humanitarian assistance as a way of pressuring other countries.
"We are aware of the statement. We remain concerned about the human rights situation in North Korea," the department spokesperson said in an email to Yonhap when asked about Pyongyang's accusation.
N. Korea reports no coronavirus cases: WHO report
SEOUL, July 13 (Yonhap) -- North Korea has conducted coronavirus tests on around 35,000 people so far but found no infections, the World Health Organization (WHO) said Tuesday, amid the global spread of the more contagious delta variant.
According to the WHO's weekly report on COVID-19, 718 North Koreans underwent virus tests from June 25 to July 1, bringing the total number of tested citizens to 32,512, but none were found to have been infected.
Of the 718 newly tested citizens, 127 people with symptoms turned out to be those with flu-like illness or acute respiratory illness, the report said.
N. Korea says its food production down to 10-year low in 2018
SEOUL, July 14 (Yonhap) -- North Korea has reported to the United Nations that its food production dropped to the lowest level in 10 years in 2018 due to natural disasters, lack of farming materials and low levels of mechanization.
According to its Voluntary National Review (VNR) report submitted to the U.N., the North also admitted that it failed to achieve its national target of producing 7 million tons of food.
VNR is a process through which to assess progress among member countries in their efforts to achieve the U.N. Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) set in 2015. It is the first time that North Korea has made public a VNR report.
