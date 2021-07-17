Mobile carriers set to deliver upbeat Q2 earnings on 5G growth

The combined operating profits of the country's three major carriers -- SK Telecom Co., KT Corp. and LG Uplus Corp. -- are projected at 1.09 trillion won (US$951.4 million) for the April-June period, up 16.1 percent from a year earlier, according to estimates this month from eight local brokerage houses compiled by Yonhap Infomax, the financial arm of Yonhap News Agency.