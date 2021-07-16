Moon says this weekend is watershed for efforts to curb coronavirus spread
SEOUL, July 16 (Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in stressed Friday that this weekend will be a watershed for South Korea's battle against the rapidly spreading coronavirus, especially the delta variant.
He asked the people to refrain from making trips or having gatherings during the period.
"The spread of the delta variant is scary," he wrote on his social media accounts. "But we cannot let our lives be swayed by the virus."
In particular, he added, this weekend will be a "crossroads" in the nation's efforts to bring the record-breaking surge in COVID-19 infections under control.
The president apologized once again to the public over the toughest level of social distancing restrictions in place.
