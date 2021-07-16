S. Korea, U.S. to form working group on cybersecurity: Cheong Wa Dae
SEOUL, July 16 (Yonhap) -- South Korea said Friday it will launch a working group on cybersecurity with the United States in order to reinforce cooperation against hacking attacks.
It is a measure to follow up on a recent summit agreement between the leaders of the allies -- Presidents Moon Jae-in and Joe Biden -- to bolster the partnership in countering global cyber threats.
"The government plans to strengthen the cooperative system with the U.S. by launching the cyber working group to involve relevant authorities," Cheong Wa Dae said.
The presidential office was briefing on the results of a high-level interagency meeting to check on the nation's cybersecurity posture. The regular session was chaired by Suh Hoon, director of national security at Cheong Wa Dae, with vice ministerial officials of 16 government offices in attendance. They include the National Intelligence Service (NIS), the Ministry of Science and ICT and the Defense Acquisition Program Administration.
The NIS said it plans to consolidate and unify the cyber attack alert systems of the military and the civilian and public sectors.
Suh cited constant reports of ransomware attacks at home and abroad and called for a thorough response.
"Amid deepening dependence on cyberspace due to COVID-19, in particular, all government agencies need to check and preemptively respond to cyber threats by unspecified forces," Suh stressed, according to Cheong Wa Dae.
lcd@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS extends No. 1 streak on Billboard Hot 100 to seven straight weeks
-
New BTS song 'Permission to Dance' tops iTunes charts in 92 regions
-
BTS performs 'Permission to Dance' on Jimmy Fallon show
-
BTS' 'Permission to Dance' ranks No. 2 on Spotify's global chart
-
Belgium ambassador, wife return home after assault incidents
-
BTS extends No. 1 streak on Billboard Hot 100 to seven straight weeks
-
New BTS song 'Permission to Dance' tops iTunes charts in 92 regions
-
(LEAD) COVID-19 cases hit new high for 3rd day ahead of semi-lockdown in greater Seoul
-
(3rd LD) COVID-19 cases hit new high for 3rd day ahead of semi-lockdown in greater Seoul
-
(4th LD) COVID-19 cases hit new high for 3rd day ahead of semi-lockdown in greater Seoul
-
(2nd LD) Nationwide spread of virus feared as cases continue to spiral
-
(LEAD) Influx of vacationers to beaches, mountains feared to fuel spread of COVID-19
-
(LEAD) Nationwide spread of virus feared as cases continue to spiral
-
(Yonhap Feature) Young S. Koreans archive old apartments amid nationwide craze for new residences
-
(LEAD) New cases tick down to 1,500s, nationwide resurgence still worrisome