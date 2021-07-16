Former TV reporter acquitted in alleged blackmail case
SEOUL, July 16 (Yonhap) -- A local court on Friday acquitted a former TV reporter of attempted coercion charges in an alleged blackmail case involving a key aide to former Prosecutor General Yoon Seok-youl.
The Seoul Central District Court handed out the not-guilty verdict to Lee Dong-jae, a former reporter of cable network Channel A.
Lee was charged with using his close ties with ranking prosecutor Han Dong-hoon, a close associate of Yoon, to blackmail a jailed financier into leaking allegedly corrupt acts by Rhyu Si-min, a pro-government commentator now serving as chairman of the Roh Moo-hyun Foundation.
The court also acquitted another reporter surnamed Baek, who was indicted in August last year as an accomplice of Lee.
The inmate claimed that Lee repeatedly pressed him by sharing the voice recording of a conversation between the reporter and Han and indicated the possibility of his family being investigated by prosecutors.
The reporter denied the accusation. The prosecution did not mention whether Han and Lee colluded in the alleged blackmail case in the former reporter's indictment.
