KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, July 16 (Yonhap) -- Friday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
Hanwha 30,600 DN 50
DB HiTek 63,400 DN 2,800
CJ 102,500 DN 1,500
JWPHARMA 29,850 DN 400
LX INT 30,550 DN 600
SK hynix 121,500 DN 2,000
DongkukStlMill 21,150 0
Youngpoong 678,000 UP 2,000
HyundaiEng&Const 58,400 UP 800
CUCKOO HOMESYS 44,200 DN 250
TaihanElecWire 2,755 DN 60
Hyundai M&F INS 25,500 0
SamsungF&MIns 221,500 UP 1,500
HANALL BIOPHARMA 21,500 DN 700
Kogas 36,500 UP 900
BukwangPharm 21,150 DN 1,100
ILJIN MATERIALS 76,800 UP 1,700
KCC 324,000 UP 6,000
SKBP 125,500 DN 3,000
Daewoong 37,700 DN 500
NEXENTIRE 9,240 DN 140
CHONGKUNDANG 135,500 DN 1,500
AmoreG 62,300 UP 200
HyundaiMtr 230,000 DN 1,500
Daesang 27,800 UP 200
SKNetworks 6,180 UP 20
ORION Holdings 16,700 UP 50
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 104,500 UP 1,000
ShinhanGroup 38,750 UP 50
HITEJINRO 35,450 DN 200
Yuhan 62,100 DN 100
CJ LOGISTICS 184,500 UP 1,500
DOOSAN 112,000 DN 3,000
DL 81,000 UP 300
HANKOOK & COMPANY 18,800 DN 250
KIA CORP. 87,100 DN 1,100
SamyangFood 95,000 0
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 23,300 DN 1,200
CJ CheilJedang 465,000 UP 4,000
TaekwangInd 1,089,000 DN 21,000
