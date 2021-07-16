Hanwha 30,600 DN 50

DB HiTek 63,400 DN 2,800

CJ 102,500 DN 1,500

JWPHARMA 29,850 DN 400

LX INT 30,550 DN 600

SK hynix 121,500 DN 2,000

DongkukStlMill 21,150 0

Youngpoong 678,000 UP 2,000

HyundaiEng&Const 58,400 UP 800

CUCKOO HOMESYS 44,200 DN 250

TaihanElecWire 2,755 DN 60

Hyundai M&F INS 25,500 0

SamsungF&MIns 221,500 UP 1,500

HANALL BIOPHARMA 21,500 DN 700

Kogas 36,500 UP 900

BukwangPharm 21,150 DN 1,100

ILJIN MATERIALS 76,800 UP 1,700

KCC 324,000 UP 6,000

SKBP 125,500 DN 3,000

Daewoong 37,700 DN 500

NEXENTIRE 9,240 DN 140

CHONGKUNDANG 135,500 DN 1,500

AmoreG 62,300 UP 200

HyundaiMtr 230,000 DN 1,500

Daesang 27,800 UP 200

SKNetworks 6,180 UP 20

ORION Holdings 16,700 UP 50

SAMYANGHOLDINGS 104,500 UP 1,000

ShinhanGroup 38,750 UP 50

HITEJINRO 35,450 DN 200

Yuhan 62,100 DN 100

CJ LOGISTICS 184,500 UP 1,500

DOOSAN 112,000 DN 3,000

DL 81,000 UP 300

HANKOOK & COMPANY 18,800 DN 250

KIA CORP. 87,100 DN 1,100

SamyangFood 95,000 0

POSCO INTERNATIONAL 23,300 DN 1,200

CJ CheilJedang 465,000 UP 4,000

TaekwangInd 1,089,000 DN 21,000

(MORE)