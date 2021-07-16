KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
SSANGYONGCNE 8,050 UP 10
KAL 30,900 UP 100
YUNGJIN PHARM 5,770 DN 40
LG Corp. 98,800 DN 600
POSCO CHEMICAL 165,000 UP 500
BoryungPharm 19,400 0
L&L 13,950 DN 100
LOTTE Fine Chem 76,800 UP 3,400
HYUNDAI STEEL 52,400 0
Shinsegae 282,000 UP 2,500
Asiana Airlines 18,650 DN 550
Hyosung 122,500 DN 3,000
LOTTE 39,450 UP 400
Nongshim 337,500 UP 6,000
GCH Corp 34,050 UP 250
LotteChilsung 141,000 DN 1,000
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 10,300 UP 50
POSCO 341,000 DN 5,000
SGBC 93,500 DN 2,000
DB INSURANCE 56,000 DN 100
SamsungElec 79,800 DN 800
NHIS 12,650 DN 50
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 749,000 DN 1,000
DongwonInd 255,500 DN 2,000
KPIC 259,500 UP 7,000
MIRAE ASSET SEC 9,280 UP 10
SKC 168,000 UP 500
SK Discovery 50,200 DN 700
GS Retail 36,950 DN 250
LS 70,400 DN 700
GC Corp 319,000 DN 2,500
Ottogi 558,000 0
IlyangPharm 35,600 0
F&F Holdings 37,850 UP 800
GS E&C 43,900 DN 100
MERITZ SECU 4,870 DN 15
HtlShilla 95,000 UP 600
Hanmi Science 80,800 UP 500
SamsungElecMech 188,500 0
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 42,850 UP 100
