KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
KSOE 126,000 DN 1,500
OCI 113,500 DN 2,500
LS ELECTRIC 60,600 DN 100
KorZinc 489,000 DN 6,000
SamsungHvyInd 6,580 DN 40
HyundaiMipoDock 79,800 DN 200
IS DONGSEO 56,400 DN 700
S-Oil 98,800 DN 2,700
Hanssem 123,500 DN 500
LG Innotek 241,000 UP 500
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 270,000 UP 1,500
HMM 43,950 UP 850
HYUNDAI WIA 94,900 DN 600
KumhoPetrochem 219,000 DN 1,000
ZINUS 105,000 DN 2,000
HANWHA AEROSPACE 51,500 UP 800
Hanchem 250,000 UP 500
DWS 46,050 UP 600
KEPCO 25,050 0
SamsungSecu 44,350 DN 200
KG DONGBU STL 16,650 DN 200
SKTelecom 322,000 UP 2,000
SNT MOTIV 67,000 DN 1,800
HyundaiElev 50,400 UP 100
SAMSUNG SDS 185,500 DN 1,000
KOREA AEROSPACE 34,200 UP 50
KUMHOTIRE 6,740 DN 100
Hanon Systems 16,250 0
SK 277,500 DN 500
ShinpoongPharm 66,400 UP 1,400
S-1 82,800 DN 500
Mobis 284,500 DN 2,000
Handsome 40,900 DN 150
COWAY 76,800 DN 1,100
LOTTE SHOPPING 114,000 UP 2,000
IBK 10,450 UP 100
DONGSUH 29,800 UP 100
SamsungEng 22,850 UP 250
SAMSUNG C&T 134,500 0
PanOcean 7,540 UP 30
BTS extends No. 1 streak on Billboard Hot 100 to seven straight weeks
New BTS song 'Permission to Dance' tops iTunes charts in 92 regions
BTS performs 'Permission to Dance' on Jimmy Fallon show
BTS' 'Permission to Dance' ranks No. 2 on Spotify's global chart
Belgium ambassador, wife return home after assault incidents
(4th LD) COVID-19 cases hit new high for 3rd day ahead of semi-lockdown in greater Seoul
(LEAD) Influx of vacationers to beaches, mountains feared to fuel spread of COVID-19
(Yonhap Feature) Young S. Koreans archive old apartments amid nationwide craze for new residences
(LEAD) New cases tick down to 1,500s, nationwide resurgence still worrisome
Buddha's Birthday, Christmas to be excluded from alternative holidays