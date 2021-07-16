Go to Contents Go to Navigation

KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3

All News 15:40 July 16, 2021

KSOE 126,000 DN 1,500
OCI 113,500 DN 2,500
LS ELECTRIC 60,600 DN 100
KorZinc 489,000 DN 6,000
SamsungHvyInd 6,580 DN 40
HyundaiMipoDock 79,800 DN 200
IS DONGSEO 56,400 DN 700
S-Oil 98,800 DN 2,700
Hanssem 123,500 DN 500
LG Innotek 241,000 UP 500
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 270,000 UP 1,500
HMM 43,950 UP 850
HYUNDAI WIA 94,900 DN 600
KumhoPetrochem 219,000 DN 1,000
ZINUS 105,000 DN 2,000
HANWHA AEROSPACE 51,500 UP 800
Hanchem 250,000 UP 500
DWS 46,050 UP 600
KEPCO 25,050 0
SamsungSecu 44,350 DN 200
KG DONGBU STL 16,650 DN 200
SKTelecom 322,000 UP 2,000
SNT MOTIV 67,000 DN 1,800
HyundaiElev 50,400 UP 100
SAMSUNG SDS 185,500 DN 1,000
KOREA AEROSPACE 34,200 UP 50
KUMHOTIRE 6,740 DN 100
Hanon Systems 16,250 0
SK 277,500 DN 500
ShinpoongPharm 66,400 UP 1,400
S-1 82,800 DN 500
Mobis 284,500 DN 2,000
Handsome 40,900 DN 150
COWAY 76,800 DN 1,100
LOTTE SHOPPING 114,000 UP 2,000
IBK 10,450 UP 100
DONGSUH 29,800 UP 100
SamsungEng 22,850 UP 250
SAMSUNG C&T 134,500 0
PanOcean 7,540 UP 30
(MORE)

Keywords
#KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!