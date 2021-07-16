KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
SAMSUNG CARD 35,500 UP 350
CheilWorldwide 25,350 DN 250
KT 33,050 UP 50
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL199000 UP500
LOTTE TOUR 20,550 UP 450
LG Uplus 14,750 DN 50
SAMSUNG LIFE 77,300 UP 400
KT&G 83,700 UP 300
DHICO 25,100 DN 950
Doosanfc 48,050 DN 650
LG Display 23,250 DN 300
Kangwonland 25,900 DN 100
NAVER 447,000 DN 2,000
Kakao 157,000 DN 2,500
NCsoft 839,000 UP 35,000
KIWOOM 121,500 UP 500
DSME 33,300 DN 250
DSINFRA 14,450 0
DWEC 7,260 DN 30
DongwonF&B 217,000 DN 2,500
KEPCO KPS 43,000 0
LGH&H 1,713,000 UP 14,000
LGCHEM 828,000 UP 10,000
KEPCO E&C 53,500 DN 2,000
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 86,300 DN 1,300
HYUNDAI ROTEM 22,750 UP 100
LGELECTRONICS 160,500 DN 500
Celltrion 269,000 UP 2,500
Huchems 23,950 UP 50
DAEWOONG PHARM 154,500 DN 2,500
HYUNDAIDEPTST 83,100 DN 400
KIH 104,000 UP 500
LOTTE Himart 36,150 UP 700
GS 44,000 DN 500
CJ CGV 30,150 UP 300
LIG Nex1 42,350 UP 950
Fila Holdings 52,900 DN 100
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 203,000 DN 3,000
HANAFINANCIALGR 43,800 0
HANWHA LIFE 3,520 UP 65
(MORE)
