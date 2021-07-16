KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
AMOREPACIFIC 244,500 DN 500
FOOSUNG 13,050 UP 50
SK Innovation 262,500 DN 4,500
POONGSAN 38,850 UP 500
KBFinancialGroup 52,500 UP 700
Hansae 22,700 UP 50
LX HAUSYS 101,500 DN 3,000
Youngone Corp 41,400 DN 800
CSWIND 80,000 DN 800
GKL 16,400 0
KOLON IND 80,700 DN 3,300
HanmiPharm 334,500 DN 3,000
BNK Financial Group 7,580 UP 20
emart 161,500 UP 2,500
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY508 00 DN600
KOLMAR KOREA 55,900 0
HANJINKAL 65,300 UP 500
DoubleUGames 61,400 DN 200
CUCKOO 118,500 DN 2,500
COSMAX 139,000 UP 500
MANDO 63,400 DN 600
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 899,000 UP 25,000
INNOCEAN 64,000 DN 800
Doosan Bobcat 47,700 DN 1,000
H.S.ENTERPRISE 17,700 DN 200
Netmarble 140,000 UP 2,000
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S69200 DN1100
ORION 120,500 DN 1,500
HANWHA SYSTEMS 16,950 DN 50
BGF Retail 168,000 DN 500
SKCHEM 253,500 DN 2,000
HDC-OP 32,150 DN 150
HYOSUNG TNC 881,000 DN 54,000
HYOSUNG ADVANCED 583,000 DN 51,000
SKBS 158,500 UP 4,000
WooriFinancialGroup 11,350 0
HYBE 317,500 DN 2,000
SK ie technology 213,000 UP 8,500
DL E&C 148,500 DN 1,000
LX HOLDINGS 10,900 0
(END)
