(2nd LD) 4 baseball players banned for rest of 2021 over social distancing violation

The Dinos' transgression comes in the middle of another pandemic-plagued season when fans have been under strict restrictions at stadiums. For instance, they are prohibited from consuming food or alcohol from their seats, and until recently, they weren't allowed to sit side by side even with family members or friends. For the most part, fans have been honoring those rules to help keep the season going without an outbreak from the stands. Against this backdrop, learning of players flouting health protocols and disrupting the season has angered fans.