Nearly 60 pct of S. Koreans think unification with N.K. necessary: poll

All News 15:54 July 16, 2021

SEOUL, July 16 (Yonhap) -- Nearly 60 percent of South Koreans think that reunification with North Korea is necessary, a survey showed Friday.

According to the poll of 1,003 adults by the state-run Korea Institute for National Unification (KINU), 58.7 percent replied that unification is necessary, showing an increase of 6 percentage points from last year's survey.

KINU cited fresh expectations for improvement in inter-Korean relations under the Joe Biden administration as one of the factors that could have affected the latest results.

The percentage of respondents that saw the need for unification had gradually dropped since the breakdown of the Hanoi summit in February 2019 between President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, the survey showed.

The April 26- May 18 survey had a sampling error of plus or minus 3.1 percentage points.

