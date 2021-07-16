Officials from far-right Japanese party protest S. Korean banners at Olympic village

The party is headed by Nobuyuki Suzuki, who was once indicted by South Korean prosecutors on charges of defaming former Korean wartime sex slavery victims. He was accused of putting up a wooden stake beside the Statue of Peace commemorating those victims, in front of the Japanese Embassy in Seoul in June 2012. The stake had the message, "Takeshima is Japanese territory," using the Japanese word for South Korea's easternmost islets of Dokdo.

