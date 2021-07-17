Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, July 17 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on July 17.
Korean-language dailies
-- Confusion over social distancing guidelines as S. Korea mulls banning gatherings of 5 or more outside Seoul (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- S. Korea reviews banning gatherings of more than 4 nationwide (Kookmin Daily)
-- Cities outside greater Seoul area to ban gatherings of 5 or more starting Monday (Donga Ilbo)
-- No giving up despite another crisis, scorching heat (Segye Times)
-- They protected nation, but nation didn't protect them (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Provinces on alert over delta variant, gatherings of 5 or more to be banned starting next week (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Non-capital area set to only allow gatherings up to 4 (Hankyoreh)
-- No truth revealed despite 16 months of disputes over ties between media, prosecutor (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Intel eyes foundry business, directly threatens Samsung (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Skyscrapers to be allowed in central Seoul, regulations to be lifted (Korea Economic Daily)
