Saturday's weather forecast
All News 09:00 July 17, 2021
SEOUL, July 17 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Saturday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 32/25 Sunny 60
Incheon 31/25 Sunny 60
Suwon 32/24 Sunny 60
Cheongju 32/24 Heavy Rain 60
Daejeon 31/23 Sunny 60
Chuncheon 33/23 Sunny 70
Gangneung 29/23 Heavy Rain 60
Jeonju 31/23 Sunny 60
Gwangju 30/23 Heavy Rain 60
Jeju 30/25 Rain 60
Daegu 30/22 Heavy Rain 60
Busan 29/24 Rain 60
(END)
Keywords
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
BTS extends No. 1 streak on Billboard Hot 100 to seven straight weeks
-
BTS performs 'Permission to Dance' on Jimmy Fallon show
-
EXO's D.O. unveils details for upcoming solo EP
-
BTS' 'Permission to Dance' ranks No. 2 on Spotify's global chart
-
(LEAD) COVID-19 cases hit new high for 3rd day ahead of semi-lockdown in greater Seoul
Most Saved
-
BTS extends No. 1 streak on Billboard Hot 100 to seven straight weeks
-
(LEAD) COVID-19 cases hit new high for 3rd day ahead of semi-lockdown in greater Seoul
-
(3rd LD) COVID-19 cases hit new high for 3rd day ahead of semi-lockdown in greater Seoul
-
(4th LD) COVID-19 cases hit new high for 3rd day ahead of semi-lockdown in greater Seoul
-
(2nd LD) Kim and Xi highlight strong relations on treaty-signing anniversary
-
(LEAD) 4 baseball players banned for rest of 2021 over social distancing violation
-
EXO's D.O. unveils details for upcoming solo EP
-
Officials from far-right Japanese party protest S. Korean banners at Olympic village
-
4 baseball players banned for rest of 2021 over social distancing violation
-
(LEAD) Young vacationers flock to Jeju undaunted by 4th wave of pandemic