Saturday's weather forecast

All News 09:00 July 17, 2021

SEOUL, July 17 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Saturday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 32/25 Sunny 60

Incheon 31/25 Sunny 60

Suwon 32/24 Sunny 60

Cheongju 32/24 Heavy Rain 60

Daejeon 31/23 Sunny 60

Chuncheon 33/23 Sunny 70

Gangneung 29/23 Heavy Rain 60

Jeonju 31/23 Sunny 60

Gwangju 30/23 Heavy Rain 60

Jeju 30/25 Rain 60

Daegu 30/22 Heavy Rain 60

Busan 29/24 Rain 60

