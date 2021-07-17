KBO pitcher withdraws from Olympic baseball team after misconduct, replaced by ex-big leaguer

On Wednesday, Park Sok-min, Park Min-woo, Kwon Hui-dong and Lee Myung-ki from another KBO club, NC Dinos, confessed to holding a drinking party at the same Seoul hotel with two others on July 5. They had violated distancing regulations, as only one of them, Park Min-woo, had been vaccinated as an Olympic baseball team member. All others in that meeting have since tested positive for COVID-19. Park, who escaped infection, took himself off the Olympic team in the aftermath.