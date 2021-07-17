One protester in labor group's rally tests positive for COVID-19
SEOUL, July 17 (Yonhap) -- One protester who took part in the latest massive rally organized by South Korea's major umbrella labor group has tested positive for COVID-19, the office of the prime minister said Saturday.
The woman in her 50s, who attended the street rally held in central Seoul on July 3, has become the first reported coronavirus infection among the demonstrators, according to the office.
Around 8,000 members of the Korean Confederation of Trade Unions (KCTU) gathered in the Jongno district, ignoring the government's call to cancel the assembly feared to affect the fight against COVID-19.
Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum expressed regret over the virus case traced to the rally and called on other participants to swiftly take coronavirus tests.
