(LEAD) First COVID-19 case reported among labor rally participants
(ATTN: RECASTS headline, lead; UPDATES with more info throughout)
SEOUL, July 17 (Yonhap) -- One protester who took part in the latest massive rally organized by South Korea's major umbrella labor group has tested positive for COVID-19, becoming the first reported case among its demonstrators, government officials said Saturday.
The woman in her 50s was confirmed to be infected with the virus after attending the street rally held by the Korean Confederation of Trade Unions (KCTU) in central Seoul on July 3, according to the office of the prime minister.
Around 8,000 members of the KCTU participated in the rally to demand a revision to the labor act, despite authorities' repeated call to cancel it amid the pandemic.
Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum expressed "deep" regret that the virus case was reported among the protesters.
"Regardless of symptoms, we strongly call on all participants to immediately take COVID-19 tests," Kim said.
The case sounds the alarm for potential further infections as the country is grappling with the fourth wave of the pandemic.
Spiking virus cases and the fast spread of the highly contagious delta variant have posed a challenge to the country's virus fight.
South Korea added 1,455 new COVID-19 cases Saturday, marking the 11th straight day of new daily cases topping 1,000. It set a record high for daily cases Wednesday with 1,615.
