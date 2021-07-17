S. Korean IOC member Ryu Seung-min tests positive for COVID-19
TOKYO, July 17 (Yonhap) -- Ryu Seung-min, a South Korean member of the International Olympic Committee (IOC), tested positive for the novel coronavirus on Saturday.
Ryu, also the president of the Korea Table Tennis Association (KTTA), announced on social media that he had been diagnosed with COVID-19 earlier in the day after landing at Narita International Airport, just outside Tokyo, for the Olympics.
Ryu said he moved to a hotel to isolate. He had tested negative twice before departing for Japan and had been fully vaccinated.
Ryu, the 2004 Olympic table tennis champion in the men's singles, said he was asymptomatic but apologized to anyone he may have affected with his positive test.
He said he would wait for his clearance to take part in the Olympics.
jeeho@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS extends No. 1 streak on Billboard Hot 100 to seven straight weeks
-
EXO's D.O. unveils details for upcoming solo EP
-
BTS performs 'Permission to Dance' on Jimmy Fallon show
-
BTS' 'Permission to Dance' ranks No. 2 on Spotify's global chart
-
(LEAD) 4 baseball players banned for rest of 2021 over social distancing violation
-
BTS extends No. 1 streak on Billboard Hot 100 to seven straight weeks
-
Foreign ministry calls on Chinese envoy to be 'cautious' after remarks on presidential front-runner
-
(2nd LD) Kim and Xi highlight strong relations on treaty-signing anniversary
-
Strictest COVID-19 curbs begin Monday in greater Seoul
-
BTS performs 'Permission to Dance' on Jimmy Fallon show
-
(LEAD) 4 baseball players banned for rest of 2021 over social distancing violation
-
S. Korea takes down banners at athletes' village on IOC's request
-
Officials from far-right Japanese party protest S. Korean banners at Olympic village
-
Seoul releases rare footage of Yongsan bombing during Korean War
-
(LEAD) New cases further inch down to 1,400s, tougher distancing measures eyed outside capital