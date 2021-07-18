Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Sunday's weather forecast

All News 09:00 July 18, 2021

SEOUL, July 18 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Sunday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 34/24 Sunny 60

Incheon 31/25 Sunny 60

Suwon 33/24 Sunny 60

Cheongju 32/24 Sunny 60

Daejeon 32/23 Sunny 60

Chuncheon 33/23 Heavy Rain 60

Gangneung 30/23 Sunny 20

Jeonju 32/23 Heavy Rain 60

Gwangju 31/24 Rain 60

Jeju 31/25 Cloudy 30

Daegu 31/23 Rain 60

Busan 29/25 Rain 60

