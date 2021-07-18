Sunday's weather forecast
All News 09:00 July 18, 2021
SEOUL, July 18 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Sunday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 34/24 Sunny 60
Incheon 31/25 Sunny 60
Suwon 33/24 Sunny 60
Cheongju 32/24 Sunny 60
Daejeon 32/23 Sunny 60
Chuncheon 33/23 Heavy Rain 60
Gangneung 30/23 Sunny 20
Jeonju 32/23 Heavy Rain 60
Gwangju 31/24 Rain 60
Jeju 31/25 Cloudy 30
Daegu 31/23 Rain 60
Busan 29/25 Rain 60
(END)
