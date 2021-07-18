Go to Contents Go to Navigation

SK Innovation to get 90 mln euro in incentives from Hungary for battery plant project

SEOUL, July 18 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's SK Innovation Co. will receive incentives worth 90 million euro (US$106 million) from the Hungarian government for investing in the country with a project to build a battery plant, the company said Sunday.

The energy and chemical subsidiary of the nation's No. 3 conglomerate, SK Group, has been constructing its second battery plant in Europe with an annual production capacity of 10 gigawatt hours in Komarom, a northwestern city of the European country, the company said.

SK Innovation will invest 904.5 billion won ($792.7 million) to build the plant and start mass-producing batteries for electric vehicles (EV) next year.

This photo provided by SK Innovation Co. on July 18, 2021, shows the company's electric vehicle battery plant being built in Komarom, Hungary. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

The incentives mean the Hungarian government recognizes the job creation effects from the plant, SK Innovation said.

SK Innovation said it will further make aggressive investments in its EV battery business to sharpen its competitive edge in the global market.

