Cardinals' Kim Kwang-hyun shuts down Giants for 2nd time, extends scoreless streak to 21 innings

The Giants had two men on board in the fifth but failed to make Kim pay. Wilmer Flores led things off with a single and advanced to second on a wild pitch. With two outs and the first base open, Kim intentionally walked Thairo Estrada to face No. 9 hitter and opposing pitcher, Anthony DeSclafani, instead. The decision paid off as Kim struck out DeSclafani to end the Giants' threat.