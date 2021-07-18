S. Korea to enforce 4-person cap on private gatherings in non-Seoul metropolitan regions: PM
SEOUL, July 18 (Yonhap) -- South Korea will ban gatherings of more than four people in regions outside the greater Seoul area starting Monday to curb the nationwide spread of the coronavirus, Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum said Sunday.
Most regions outside the wider capital area have been placed under Level 2 measures, in which gatherings of more than eight people are banned.
But the government decided to toughen the antivirus scheme, as the non-Seoul metropolitan regions have also seen a surge in new cases in recent days.
Seoul, the surrounding Gyeonggi Province and the western port city of Incheon have been under the highest social distancing measures since last week, which enforces the four-person cap during daytime while prohibiting gatherings of more than two people after 6 p.m.
South Korea has been battling a new wave of the pandemic. On Sunday, it added 1,454 COVID-19 cases, an all-time high for a Sunday, including 1,402 local infections, raising the total caseload to 177,951, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA).
graceoh@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS extends No. 1 streak on Billboard Hot 100 to seven straight weeks
-
EXO's D.O. unveils details for upcoming solo EP
-
BTS performs 'Permission to Dance' on Jimmy Fallon show
-
(LEAD) 4 baseball players banned for rest of 2021 over social distancing violation
-
(LEAD) BTS extends No. 1 streak on Billboard Hot 100 to seven straight weeks
-
BTS extends No. 1 streak on Billboard Hot 100 to seven straight weeks
-
Foreign ministry calls on Chinese envoy to be 'cautious' after remarks on presidential front-runner
-
BTS performs 'Permission to Dance' on Jimmy Fallon show
-
BLACKPINK to join Hybe's fan community platform Weverse in Aug.
-
EXO's D.O. unveils details for upcoming solo EP
-
Foreign ministry calls on Chinese envoy to be 'cautious' after remarks on presidential front-runner
-
S. Korea takes down banners at athletes' village on IOC's request
-
Seoul releases rare footage of Yongsan bombing during Korean War
-
(LEAD) New virus infections stay in 1,400s for 2nd day on fewer tests
-
(3rd LD) 3 COVID-19 cases reported among labor rally participants