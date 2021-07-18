BTS hit 'Boy With Luv' breaks 1.3 bln YouTube views
SEOUL, July 18 (Yonhap) -- The music video for the 2019 BTS hit "Boy With Luv (Feat. Halsey)" earned more than 1.3 billion views on YouTube on Sunday, the group's agency said, in yet another milestone for the K-pop dynamo.
"Boy With Luv," the main track for the seven-piece act's sixth EP "Map of the Soul: Persona," hit 1.3 billion views at around 4 p.m., according to Big Hit Music.
The upbeat track, featuring American singer-songwriter Halsey, debuted at No. 8 on Billboard's main singles chart and stayed on it for eight consecutive weeks.
The EP, which also includes hit track "Mikrokosmos" and "Make It Right" featuring British singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran, had hit the top spot on Billboard's main albums chart.
(END)
-
BTS extends No. 1 streak on Billboard Hot 100 to seven straight weeks
-
EXO's D.O. unveils details for upcoming solo EP
-
BTS performs 'Permission to Dance' on Jimmy Fallon show
-
(LEAD) 4 baseball players banned for rest of 2021 over social distancing violation
-
(LEAD) BTS extends No. 1 streak on Billboard Hot 100 to seven straight weeks
-
BTS extends No. 1 streak on Billboard Hot 100 to seven straight weeks
-
Foreign ministry calls on Chinese envoy to be 'cautious' after remarks on presidential front-runner
-
BTS performs 'Permission to Dance' on Jimmy Fallon show
-
BLACKPINK to join Hybe's fan community platform Weverse in Aug.
-
EXO's D.O. unveils details for upcoming solo EP
-
Foreign ministry calls on Chinese envoy to be 'cautious' after remarks on presidential front-runner
-
S. Korea takes down banners at athletes' village on IOC's request
-
Seoul releases rare footage of Yongsan bombing during Korean War
-
(LEAD) New virus infections stay in 1,400s for 2nd day on fewer tests
-
(3rd LD) 3 COVID-19 cases reported among labor rally participants