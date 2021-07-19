(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on July 19)

A cluster of Covid-19 infections is growing among sailors of the Cheonghae unit on a Navy destroyer dispatched to the waters off eastern Africa. In Korea, a growing number of members of the militant Korean Confederation of Trade Union (KCTU) tested positive after participating in an illegal rally in Seoul on July 3. The first cluster resulted from the government's negligence of sailors' safety while the latter originated with the government's lax reaction. Basically, both outbreaks can be attributed to the government's failure to buy vaccines early enough and its incompetent and irresponsible quarantine campaigns.