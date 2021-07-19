Korean-language dailies

-- Disabled people left out of automation drive (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Cluster infections force Cheonghae unit to withdraw (Kookmin Daily)

-- 63 service members of Cheonghae unit test positive for COVID-19, military fear more patients (Donga Ilbo)

-- Those in 20s and 30s grapple with snowballing debt (Seoul Shinmun)

-- At least 376 officials at Prime Minister's Office benefited from special offer for Sejong apartments (Segye Times)

-- Gov't belatedly conducts COVID-19 testing on all participants of KCTU's massive labor rally (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Power shortage imminent this week (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- World in grip of abnormal weather (Hankyoreh)

-- Worst cluster infection in Cheonghae unit (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Employees at education office more than double over the past decade despite drop in student numbers (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Nuclear-free energy policy will sharply raise electricity utility fees (Korea Economic Daily)

