Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, July 19 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on July 19.
Korean-language dailies
-- Disabled people left out of automation drive (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Cluster infections force Cheonghae unit to withdraw (Kookmin Daily)
-- 63 service members of Cheonghae unit test positive for COVID-19, military fear more patients (Donga Ilbo)
-- Those in 20s and 30s grapple with snowballing debt (Seoul Shinmun)
-- At least 376 officials at Prime Minister's Office benefited from special offer for Sejong apartments (Segye Times)
-- Gov't belatedly conducts COVID-19 testing on all participants of KCTU's massive labor rally (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Power shortage imminent this week (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- World in grip of abnormal weather (Hankyoreh)
-- Worst cluster infection in Cheonghae unit (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Employees at education office more than double over the past decade despite drop in student numbers (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Nuclear-free energy policy will sharply raise electricity utility fees (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- 69 Cheonghae crew come down with COVID-19 (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Rest of nation faces same distancing rules as Seoul (Korea Herald)
-- Virus, wage hikes drive small business to brink (Korea Times)
(END)
