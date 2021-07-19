Moon to visit Japan during Olympics, have summit with Suga on July 23: Japanese daily
TOKYO, July 19 (Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in will visit Japan for the opening ceremony of the upcoming Tokyo Olympics and hold bilateral summit talks with his Japanese counterpart next week, a Japanese daily reported Monday.
The Yomiuri Shimbun reported that Moon will attend the Olympic event slated for Friday and hold his first face-to-face summit with Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga on the occasion.
Relations between Seoul and Tokyo have remained at a low ebb due to thorny historical matters and trade disputes, but U.S. President Joe Biden's administration has been intent on bringing the two Asian allies closer for stronger trilateral cooperation in the region.
(END)
