Automobile & PCB to raise 10 bln won via stock sale
All News 07:34 July 19, 2021
SEOUL, July 19 (Yonhap) -- Automobile & PCB on Monday announced that it will sell stocks to raise 10 billion won The proceeds from the stock offering will be used primarily to finance its operations.
According to a regulatory filing, the company will issue some 6.71 million common shares at a price of 1,490 won per share. The stocks will be sold to the investors that the firm designated.
