Monday's weather forecast

July 19, 2021

SEOUL, July 19 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Monday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 33/25 Sunny 60

Incheon 31/26 Sunny 60

Suwon 33/25 Sunny 60

Cheongju 32/25 Sunny 60

Daejeon 33/24 Sunny 60

Chuncheon 34/24 Sunny 70

Gangneung 30/24 Cloudy 30

Jeonju 33/24 Rain 30

Gwangju 32/24 Cloudy 30

Jeju 31/26 Rain 30

Daegu 31/23 Rain 60

Busan 31/25 Rain 30
