Defense chief names special prosecutor over death of Air Force sexual abuse victim
SEOUL, July 19 (Yonhap) -- Defense Minister Suh Wook on Monday named a Navy colonel as a special prosecutor for the investigation into the death of an Air Force sexual harassment victim, the defense ministry said.
The appointment of Col. Ko Min-sook -- the first of its kind since the founding of the country's armed forces -- came as the bereaved family has raised complaints that the ongoing probe is not thorough enough.
The master sergeant, surnamed Lee, took her own life in May, about three months after being sexually abused by a colleague. Her family has claimed that her superiors tried to cover up the case rather than trying to protect her.
As a special mission prosecutor, Ko will focus on the alleged irregularities by the Air Force's legal affairs bureau, which has been accused of failing to properly oversee an initial probe into the sexual abuse incident in March.
The appointment of the special mission prosecutor is aimed at ensuring an independent investigation. In the civilian sector, such prosecutors are appointed often to look into internal corruption and other sensitive cases.
Ko can report her findings directly to the defense minister without command from higher-ups, according to the ministry.
"I will do my best to console the victim and the bereaved family and to earn trust from the service members and the public through a strict and fair investigation," Ko said.
Following the intense public fury over the Air Force's mishandling of the case, the ministry took over the case and launched an extensive probe last month.
As of early July, 10 people have been indicted and a dozen others are still under probe for their involvement in the incident.
scaaet@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS extends No. 1 streak on Billboard Hot 100 to seven straight weeks
-
EXO's D.O. unveils details for upcoming solo EP
-
BTS performs 'Permission to Dance' on Jimmy Fallon show
-
(LEAD) 4 baseball players banned for rest of 2021 over social distancing violation
-
(LEAD) BTS extends No. 1 streak on Billboard Hot 100 to seven straight weeks
-
BTS extends No. 1 streak on Billboard Hot 100 to seven straight weeks
-
Foreign ministry calls on Chinese envoy to be 'cautious' after remarks on presidential front-runner
-
BTS performs 'Permission to Dance' on Jimmy Fallon show
-
BLACKPINK to join Hybe's fan community platform Weverse in Aug.
-
EXO's D.O. unveils details for upcoming solo EP
-
Foreign ministry calls on Chinese envoy to be 'cautious' after remarks on presidential front-runner
-
S. Korea takes down banners at athletes' village on IOC's request
-
(LEAD) New virus infections stay in 1,400s for 2nd day on fewer tests
-
(3rd LD) S. Korea to enforce 4-person cap on private gatherings in non-Seoul metropolitan regions: PM
-
N. Korea warns youth against adopting foreign speaking habits, lifestyles