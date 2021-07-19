Samsung Heavy wins approval in principle for offshore floater
By Nam Kwang-sik
SEOUL, July 19 (Yonhap) -- Samsung Heavy Industries Co. said Monday that it has obtained approval in principle (AIP) for its independently developed offshore floater for wind power turbines from DNV, a Norwegian ship quality assurance and risk management company.
Approval in principle (AIP) for the floater means a certification agency has reviewed its basic design and confirmed that it meets the agency's technical requirements and standards for safety.
The 9.5-megawatt floater will help reduce the construction period of offshore wind power turbines by removing pontoons, which refer to a small, flat boat or a metal structure of a similar shape used to support the offshore wind power turbines, Samsung Heavy said.
The development of the floater can expand the shipbuilders' business line to the renewable energy sector, the company said.
ksnam@yna.co.kr
(END)
