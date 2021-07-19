The Korea Interbank Offered Rates (KORIBOR)
All News 11:05 July 19, 2021
SEOUL, Jul. 19 (Yonhap) -- The Korea Interbank Offered Rates (KORIBOR) as posted by Yonhap Infomax, the financial news and information arm of Yonhap News Agency, at 11:00 a.m.
Term Today (%) Previous Session (%)
1-W 0.50 0.50
1-M 0.61 0.61
2-M 0.68 0.68
3-M 0.77 0.77
6-M 0.87 0.87
12-M 1.16 1.14
(END)
