All members of Seventeen renew contracts with agency

All News 11:55 July 19, 2021

SEOUL, July 19 (Yonhap) -- All 13 members of K-pop boy band Seventeen have agreed to renew contracts with their agency before expiry, the group's agency said Monday.

"While the existing contract is yet to expire, all 13 members of Seventeen and the company held in-depth discussions on the group's future plans and reached a consensus to renew the contract in advance," Pledis Entertainment said in a statement.

This photo, provided by Pledis Entertainment, shows K-pop boy band Seventeen. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

Seventeen was quoted as saying that its 13 members all agreed to "stay together (based on) faith for each other and solid teamwork built over the years," pledging to give their best as "one team."

The 13-piece act, which debuted in May 2015, is one of the most popular boy bands in the K-pop scene.

All four of the group's latest releases have become million-selling albums, and its eighth EP "Your Choice" landed at No. 15 on the Billboard 200 in the group's first Billboard chart feat.

The group, whose agency was acquired by K-pop powerhouse Hybe last year, has been moving to heighten its global presence by appearing on popular American talk shows lately.

#Seventeen #K-pop
