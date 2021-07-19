Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Mobase Electronics to raise 19 bln won via stock sale

All News 13:39 July 19, 2021

SEOUL, July 19 (Yonhap) -- Mobase Electronics Co. on Monday announced that it will sell stocks to raise 19 billion won(US$16.6 million). The proceeds from the stock offering will be used primarily to pay off its debts.

According to a regulatory filing, the company will issue some 8.84 million common shares at a price of 2,147 won per share. The stocks will be sold to the investors that the firm designated.
