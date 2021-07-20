(Olympics) S. Korea to kick off 2nd Olympic football medal bid vs. New Zealand

South Korea will miss centerback Kim Min-jae, who was initially selected as one of three overage players on the under-24 team but was dropped at the last minute as his club, Beijing Guoan, declined to release him for the Olympics. South Korea selected Gimcheon Sangmu defender Park Ji-soo in Kim's place, only hours before taking on France on Friday. Park will go into his first Olympics having not played with the rest of his teammates.