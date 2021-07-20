Corporate direct financing rises 34.2 pct in H1
SEOUL, July 20 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's corporate direct financing rose 34.2 percent in the first half from a year ago due to a robust rise in sales of bonds and stocks, data showed Tuesday.
Local companies raised a combined 122 trillion won (US$107 billion) by selling stocks and bonds in the January-June period, up 31.2 trillion won from a month ago, according to the data from the Financial Supervisory Service (FSS).
Corporate stock sales soared 486.9 percent to 10.4 trillion won, with the value of initial public offerings jumping 197 percent to 3.2 trillion won.
Local businesses' bond offerings rose 23.2 percent on-year to 30.7 trillion won in the first half.
In the first half, the issuance of asset-backed securities fell 21.4 percent on-year to 7.4 trillion won, according to the data.
