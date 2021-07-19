KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
YUNGJIN PHARM 5,770 0
TaekwangInd 1,076,000 DN 13,000
LG Corp. 97,000 DN 1,800
POSCO CHEMICAL 166,500 UP 1,500
BoryungPharm 19,200 DN 200
L&L 13,750 DN 200
LOTTE Fine Chem 74,500 DN 2,300
HYUNDAI STEEL 50,900 DN 1,500
SSANGYONGCNE 8,020 DN 30
Shinsegae 279,500 DN 2,500
SGBC 92,100 DN 1,400
Hyosung 121,500 DN 1,000
Nongshim 330,500 DN 7,000
LOTTE 39,200 DN 250
GCH Corp 33,650 DN 400
LotteChilsung 143,500 UP 2,500
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 10,200 DN 100
POSCO 334,500 DN 6,500
DB INSURANCE 54,600 DN 1,400
SamsungElec 79,000 DN 800
NHIS 12,600 DN 50
DongwonInd 251,000 DN 4,500
SK Discovery 50,000 DN 200
LS 69,200 DN 1,200
GC Corp 317,500 DN 1,500
GS E&C 43,450 DN 450
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 743,000 DN 6,000
KPIC 275,500 UP 16,000
MERITZ SECU 4,810 DN 60
HtlShilla 93,400 DN 1,600
Hanmi Science 77,400 DN 3,400
SamsungElecMech 184,000 DN 4,500
Hanssem 118,000 DN 5,500
KSOE 123,000 DN 3,000
MIRAE ASSET SEC 9,100 DN 180
SKC 166,500 DN 1,500
GS Retail 36,050 DN 900
Ottogi 556,000 DN 2,000
IlyangPharm 35,000 DN 600
F&F Holdings 38,000 UP 150
