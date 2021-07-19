KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 42,250 DN 600
OCI 114,500 UP 1,000
Mobis 280,000 DN 4,500
HANWHA AEROSPACE 51,600 UP 100
S-1 82,200 DN 600
ZINUS 101,500 DN 3,500
LS ELECTRIC 61,100 UP 500
KorZinc 473,000 DN 16,000
SamsungHvyInd 6,440 DN 140
HyundaiMipoDock 78,300 DN 1,500
IS DONGSEO 55,600 DN 800
S-Oil 97,400 DN 1,400
LG Innotek 240,500 DN 500
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 273,500 UP 3,500
HMM 43,900 DN 50
HYUNDAI WIA 92,100 DN 2,800
KumhoPetrochem 223,500 UP 4,500
SKTelecom 326,500 UP 4,500
SNT MOTIV 65,700 DN 1,300
HyundaiElev 49,250 DN 1,150
SAMSUNG SDS 183,500 DN 2,000
KOREA AEROSPACE 34,200 0
KUMHOTIRE 6,690 DN 50
Hanon Systems 15,950 DN 300
SK 273,000 DN 4,500
ShinpoongPharm 64,300 DN 2,100
Handsome 39,700 DN 1,200
Asiana Airlines 17,000 DN 1,650
COWAY 77,800 UP 1,000
LOTTE SHOPPING 114,500 UP 500
KG DONGBU STL 16,100 DN 550
DWS 45,150 DN 900
KEPCO 25,650 UP 600
SamsungSecu 44,200 DN 150
Hanchem 247,000 DN 3,000
IBK 10,300 DN 150
DONGSUH 29,200 DN 600
SamsungEng 22,400 DN 450
SAMSUNG C&T 132,500 DN 2,000
PanOcean 7,410 DN 130
(MORE)
