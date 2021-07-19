KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
SAMSUNG CARD 35,200 DN 300
CheilWorldwide 24,800 DN 550
KT 33,350 UP 300
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL193000 DN6000
LOTTE TOUR 20,800 UP 250
LG Uplus 14,800 UP 50
SAMSUNG LIFE 76,000 DN 1,300
KT&G 83,300 DN 400
DHICO 24,800 DN 300
Doosanfc 50,500 UP 2,450
LG Display 22,800 DN 450
Kangwonland 25,600 DN 300
NAVER 443,000 DN 4,000
Kakao 154,000 DN 3,000
NCsoft 827,000 DN 12,000
KIWOOM 121,000 DN 500
DSME 32,750 DN 550
DSINFRA 14,450 0
DWEC 7,140 DN 120
DongwonF&B 215,000 DN 2,000
KEPCO KPS 42,900 DN 100
LGH&H 1,711,000 DN 2,000
LGCHEM 820,000 DN 8,000
KEPCO E&C 54,600 UP 1,100
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 84,900 DN 1,400
HYUNDAI ROTEM 22,200 DN 550
LGELECTRONICS 157,500 DN 3,000
Celltrion 263,000 DN 6,000
Huchems 23,750 DN 200
DAEWOONG PHARM 153,500 DN 1,000
HYUNDAIDEPTST 82,200 DN 900
KIH 102,000 DN 2,000
LOTTE Himart 36,400 UP 250
GS 43,800 DN 200
CJ CGV 29,850 DN 300
LIG Nex1 42,500 UP 150
Fila Holdings 52,600 DN 300
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 201,500 DN 1,500
HANAFINANCIALGR 42,800 DN 1,000
HANWHA LIFE 3,430 DN 90
(MORE)
-
BTS extends No. 1 streak on Billboard Hot 100 to seven straight weeks
-
EXO's D.O. unveils details for upcoming solo EP
-
BTS performs 'Permission to Dance' on Jimmy Fallon show
-
(LEAD) 4 baseball players banned for rest of 2021 over social distancing violation
-
(LEAD) BTS extends No. 1 streak on Billboard Hot 100 to seven straight weeks
-
BTS extends No. 1 streak on Billboard Hot 100 to seven straight weeks
-
Foreign ministry calls on Chinese envoy to be 'cautious' after remarks on presidential front-runner
-
EXO's D.O. unveils details for upcoming solo EP
-
BTS performs 'Permission to Dance' on Jimmy Fallon show
-
BLACKPINK to join Hybe's fan community platform Weverse in Aug.
-
247 out of 301 Cheonghae unit members test positive for COVID-19: JCS
-
New daily cases over 1,000 for 2 weeks, tougher virus rules in place nationwide
-
(3rd LD) S. Korea to enforce 4-person cap on private gatherings in non-Seoul metropolitan regions: PM
-
(LEAD) 247 out of 301 Cheonghae unit members test positive for COVID-19: JCS
-
N. Korea warns youth against adopting foreign speaking habits, lifestyles