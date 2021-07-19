KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
AMOREPACIFIC 240,500 DN 4,000
FOOSUNG 12,950 DN 100
SK Innovation 258,000 DN 4,500
POONGSAN 37,800 DN 1,050
KBFinancialGroup 51,100 DN 1,400
Hansae 21,650 DN 1,050
LX HAUSYS 99,800 DN 1,700
Youngone Corp 40,700 DN 700
CSWIND 80,900 UP 900
GKL 16,150 DN 250
KOLON IND 80,300 DN 400
HanmiPharm 333,000 DN 1,500
BNK Financial Group 7,500 DN 80
emart 161,000 DN 500
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY495 50 DN1250
KOLMAR KOREA 54,900 DN 1,000
HANJINKAL 64,900 DN 400
DoubleUGames 61,000 DN 400
CUCKOO 122,000 UP 3,500
COSMAX 135,000 DN 4,000
MANDO 62,100 DN 1,300
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 916,000 UP 17,000
INNOCEAN 63,300 DN 700
Doosan Bobcat 46,500 DN 1,200
H.S.ENTERPRISE 17,500 DN 200
Netmarble 137,500 DN 2,500
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S67800 DN1400
ORION 119,000 DN 1,500
HANWHA SYSTEMS 17,150 UP 200
BGF Retail 165,500 DN 2,500
SKCHEM 253,000 DN 500
HDC-OP 31,950 DN 200
HYOSUNG TNC 882,000 UP 1,000
HYOSUNG ADVANCED 586,000 UP 3,000
SKBS 156,500 DN 2,000
WooriFinancialGroup 11,300 DN 50
HYBE 315,000 DN 2,500
SK ie technology 211,000 DN 2,000
DL E&C 149,000 UP 500
LX HOLDINGS 10,750 DN 150
BTS extends No. 1 streak on Billboard Hot 100 to seven straight weeks
EXO's D.O. unveils details for upcoming solo EP
BTS performs 'Permission to Dance' on Jimmy Fallon show
(LEAD) 4 baseball players banned for rest of 2021 over social distancing violation
Foreign ministry calls on Chinese envoy to be 'cautious' after remarks on presidential front-runner
BLACKPINK to join Hybe's fan community platform Weverse in Aug.
247 out of 301 Cheonghae unit members test positive for COVID-19: JCS
New daily cases over 1,000 for 2 weeks, tougher virus rules in place nationwide
(3rd LD) S. Korea to enforce 4-person cap on private gatherings in non-Seoul metropolitan regions: PM
N. Korea warns youth against adopting foreign speaking habits, lifestyles