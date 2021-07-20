(2nd LD) BTS replaces Billboard No. 1 with new song 'Permission to Dance'

This record, which the group racked up in 10 months and two weeks, marks the quickest five No. 1s in three decades since Michael Jackson, the Billboard noted. The pop legend earned five Hot 100 No. 1s in nine months and two weeks in 1987-88 with the songs "I Just Can't Stop Loving You," with Siedah Garrett, "Bad," "The Way You Make Me Feel," "Man in the Mirror" and "Dirty Diana."