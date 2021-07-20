Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, July 20 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on July 20.
Korean-language dailies
-- President Moon will not go to Japan, summit falls through (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Moon's visit to Japan scrapped, strains in Seoul-Tokyo ties likely to be prolonged (Kookmin Daily)
-- '247 of Cheonghae unit members infected, military leadership should take responsibility' (Donga Ilbo)
-- Mishaps from Soma's thoughtless remarks, Moon-Suga summit scrapped (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Moon will not go to Japan, summit with Suga scrapped (Segye Times)
-- 82 pct of Cheonghae unit members infected, no word from commander in chief (Chosun Ilbo)
-- '247 of Cheonghae unit members test positive, vaccines could have been sent to Gulf of Aden' (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- President Moon will not go to Tokyo Olympics (Hankyoreh)
-- S. Korea-Japan summit scrapped in the end (Hankook Ilbo)
-- President Moon's visit to Japan scrapped in the end (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- President Moon's visit to Japan scrapped in the end, first summit with Suga falls through (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- Moon's hopes for a summit in Tokyo dashed (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Moon won't visit Japan for Olympics (Korea Herald)
-- Worst infection cluster devastates Korean naval unit (Korea Times)
