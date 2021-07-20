(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on July 20)

The military said the sailors could not get vaccinated because the vessel embarked on the mission in early February before the domestic inoculation program began. It also cited difficulties in transporting and storing vaccines and coping with the emergency situation as the vessel has been on a mission on far-off seas. Yet this is seen as an excuse for their mistakes. They should have exhausted all possible efforts including mobilizing special air flights to vaccinate the sailors in line with a plan to vaccinate all the country's service members.