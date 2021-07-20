(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on July 20)

The case of a warship returning home after a cluster of infections among sailors could be the first of its kind in history. How is this different, however, from previous debacles in which the enemy managed to penetrate the tense inland and maritime borders? And how is it different from the Air Force's methodical attempt to cover up sexual assaults in barracks? The military and government must stop repeating such mishaps. Above all, they must first apologize to the sailors and their families.

